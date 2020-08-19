The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Norfolk will operate differently this year, but hundreds of locals are expected to participate in the annual event on Oct. 4 to raise awareness of the deadly disease.
More than 600 communities nationwide participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s every year, and local organizers are calling on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.
Norfolk’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is typically held on the first Sunday of October at Skyview Lake, but participants this year won’t gather as one large group and will instead walk individually, in small groups with fellow team members or with friends and families in their neighborhoods.
The Norfolk Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee has a $45,000 goal this year dedicated toward Alzheimer’s research, care, support and advocacy. The group has reached a little over one-third of that number and is hoping to increase the number of registrants from about 90 to more than 200 in the coming weeks leading up to the Oct. 4 event.
Among the several team captains leading a team this year is Cyndi Rotter-Hansen, who has more than a dozen teammates planning to walk on Oct. 4. Rotter-Hansen’s mother succumbed to Alzheimer’s this past January, and she and her teammates will walk representing the team, “Rotter Matriarch.”
“The walk gives everyone a chance to help spread messages of support to people and their families, but it also helps raise awareness to the research needed to fight Alzheimer’s,” Rotter-Hansen said. “We’re trying to raise money so that someday there will be a first survivor.”
More than 5 million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s, which is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Between 2000 and 2018, deaths from Alzheimer’s increased by 146%.
There are more than 16 million caregivers of people living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia in the United States, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. In 2020, Alzheimer’s is expected to cost the United States approximately $305 billion. That number could rise to more than $1.1 trillion by 2050.
More than 75% of the funding raised by the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Association is dedicated to research, and a bulk of the remaining funds goes toward fundraising for events.
“Research is the biggest thing needed in finding a cure for Alzheimer’s,” Rotter-Hansen said. “That money helps researchers access the resources they need, and it also supports online education programs. Those funds will impact people directly affected by the disease.”
Participants may visit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website to register as a team captain, team member or individual. Registrants are sent signs to place in their yards upon registering to help raise Alzheimer’s awareness. People also may select an option on the website to make a monetary donation if they don’t wish to register for the walk.
On walk day, walkers can find a “Walk Mainstage” link online and view a live ceremonial start to the event at 12:30 p.m. Those wishing to follow the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event-day happenings may download the ALZ Advocacy app, where users can post photos from walks, updates and messages of support.
Carrie Dell, who has served as the area walk manager, said those wishing to contribute a donation don’t necessarily have to do so by the day of the event, as the 2020 fundraiser will end on Dec. 15; those planning to register for the walk should do so before the event.
Norfolk joined the Walk to End Alzheimer’s a decade ago and since 2015, the group has raised $145,000, according to Dell. As of Aug. 5, funds raised for this year’s walk were up 91% from the same point last year, she said.
Every year, BXtreme Dance Studio in Norfolk holds a recital that serves as a fundraiser to support a local nonprofit. This year, BXtreme chose to donate the $2,500 it made from the March 8 event to the Alzheimer’s Association. Dell estimates that around 500 people attended the event, which took place just four days before directed health measures were enforced.
“It’s just a huge shoutout to BXtreme for their great support; we’re so thankful,” Dell said. “That fundraiser happened at the perfect time.”
A Promise Garden also will be planted at Skyview for walkers to drive by and view from 1 to 8 p.m. the day of the event. The Promise Garden is a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.
Many walkers who participate in the event yearly are grateful that the committee decided to hold an event despite necessary limitations. Some who participate, Rotter-Hansen said, suffer from Alzheimer’s themselves, and the efforts put on by Dell and the committee to hold this year’s event carries even more meaning.
“The main goal is to keep everyone safe, especially those who want to walk but have their health compromised,” Rotter-Hansen said. “It means so much to all these people to get to do this; so many people have been touched in one way or another by this horrific disease.”