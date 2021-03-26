HUMPHREY — The Humphrey City Council approved at its March meeting several items related to the demolition of the current pool and engineering and design of a new pool.
The council hired Advanced Consulting Engineering Services (ACES) to abandon the current pool at a cost of $4,000.
City engineer John Zwingman of ACES will prepare plans for the demolition of the existing pool. The council set 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, as the bid-letting date to accept bids for the demolition of the current pool site. Bids will be open at the city office.
The bids will include labor, material and equipment to demolish the existing pool and bath house, as well as complete grading.
Zwingman’s estimate of costs for water, sewer and paving improvements is $30,000.
Aquatic Design Consultants, which has offices in Overland Park and Louisburg, Kansas, was hired to plan and design the new pool.
Councilman Andy Reigel said he met with representatives from Aquatic Design and felt the company would be the best fit for the project. JEO Consulting Group of Norfolk also was considered. JEO was hired to study the existing pool, identify its deficiencies and provide an estimate for a new pool, which was $3.1 million.
Reigel and councilman Kevin Nolan were named representatives to the pool project.
They already met with Kevin McElyea of Aquatic Design and started the design process and established a timeline
“We’re going to meet again April 5, and he’s going to take a lot of ideas back with him, and he’s going to build from there,” Reigel said.
The pool committee will work on the design and later raise funds toward the construction of a new pool.
Aquatic Design will create a website the public may access to review the design and specifications once a design is chosen. The website also will include a survey for the public to weigh in on the project.
“We’re definitely heading in the right directions, and it’s becoming clearer what we want to do,” Reigel said.