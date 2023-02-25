LINDSAY — Plans for the Lindsay Area Event & Wellness Center will proceed.
Lindsay Area Development (LAD) issued a statement following the Omaha Archdiocese’s announcement Feb. 14 that it would merge grades 7-12 between Lindsay Holy Family School and Humphrey St. Francis School.
“We are disappointed in the decision made by the archdiocese and the ramifications this will have on the community. We will continue to move forward with the project and need to have more discussions as a community on what changes, if any, are needed to the plans and scope.
“This project is separate from the church and school. The archdiocese has no direct decision-making authority over Lindsay Area Development or the projects that are part of our strategic plan. The elementary and high school are integral to our community, so any decisions impacting them do impact the community as a whole.”
The project emerged from a 2017 community attitude survey in which respondents prioritized five areas of improvement — housing, retaining and attracting new business, public infrastructure, park improvement/walking trail and a community center/fitness center/gym.
The top four have all been or are being addressed, leaving only the community center on the to-do list.
The center is estimated to cost $12.9 million, but the fundraising goal is $16 million to cover operating expenses and any unforeseen construction costs.
LAD can offer tax incentives and is seeking grants.
The event center is more than a gym and will offer a wellness center, meeting rooms and a reception hall, all designed to keep and draw people to Lindsay.
LAD has made economic development strides through creating awareness and painting a vision for the community, which has resulted in other community groups and individual community members taking action.
The back half of a building that was bought by Lindsay Area Investment Club AIC, the for-profit investment group created by LAD in 2018, is now the Columbus Community Hospital’s Lindsay Clinic.
Tavern 1888 opened, the Zimmer building has been sold and is being renovated, there is a new housing subdivision being built and the grocery store, Lindsay Cooperative Market, is doing better after holding a community meeting about shopping locally.
The location of the event center is still to be decided. It measures more than 39,000 square feet and includes room for parking.