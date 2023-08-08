A new look will soon be coming to the corner of 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue.
Troy Uhlir, owner of the Burger King restaurant in the southeast corner of the intersection, came before the Norfolk Planning Commission on Tuesday morning on behalf of Double TV Properties to request a change in zoning from multiple family residential, local business district and service commercial district to service commercial district on three lots of land at the location.
“What we’re trying to do is put a new restaurant in on the grass lot,” Uhlir said.
Uhlir said the existing Burger King building would be demolished, and the beautification process on the new site will fall within the parameters of the Highway Corridor Overlay.
There are four lots on the property, including a parking area that is zoned multi-family residential with a conditional use permit. Uhlir came before the planning commission in hopes to combine the lots and unify the zoning throughout the property.
“We’re going to start construction here this fall,” Uhlir said.
Commission chairman Dan Spray said the plan made sense when looking at other properties surrounding the area, and he appreciated Uhlir’s willingness to work with the corridor improvement.
Commissioners unanimously approved the zone change.
After the meeting, Uhlir provided more details about the plan to build the new Burger King restaurant and the beautification efforts that will take place.
“We’re going to go on the grass lot to the east of us there,” Uhlir said. “The footprint we’re putting in will allow us to stay open until we get it built and then we can switch over.”
The current building was constructed in 1978 and has gone through two remodels. Uhlir said it was due for another remodel per his franchise agreement, but he decided it would be best to start over instead.
Uhlir said the new restaurant won’t seat as many as the current building, a plan that reflects the shift in how the business serves the majority of its customers.
“We’re seeing about 75% of the business go through drive thru,” Uhlir said. “COVID really put a change on people wanting to come inside.”
The drive-thru lane will go across the current dumpster area. The parking lot configuration also will shift in hopes of easing the ingress and egress.
“We’re going to be down to one (parking lot entrance) in off 13th Street, but it will be three cars wide. There will be a left out, a right out and an in. The one closer to the intersection will go away,” he said. “On Pasewalk, it will be closer to where the concrete parking lot is at now. It will actually hopefully help with Pasewalk, getting in and out.”
Uhlir said he’s aware that the intersection is very busy, and he’s working with city officials in hopes to get a turn lane added from Pasewalk Avenue onto 13th Street.
“The state will be involved because it’s a state highway, as well,” Uhlir said. “There’s just some hoops to jump through to get that done.”
Beautification of the corner will include working with a landscaper. Uhlir said the grass on the corner will come back to where the front of the building currently is, and he plans to include a big, backlit fountain in front.
“It should make that corner kind of jump out,” he said. “By recessing the building, it kind of just opens it up, too.”
Uhlir said he hopes to break ground on the new building in about two to three weeks and be able to switch over in mid-December, but there will be some concrete work that will likely have to wait for better weather next spring.
“Just looking at the new design and things, it’s going to be really cool,” he said.