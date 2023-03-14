Plans are being finalized for the Boone County Home, Farm and Garden Show 2023 in Albion. Dates for this year's show are Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25. Friday evening’s sneak peek will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday kicks off at 9 a.m. with the popular PitBoss Challenge.
This year will feature dozens of vendors with offerings for your home, farm and garden. Food vendors will be on hand. Spaces are nearly full with favorite veteran vendors and new vendors, too.
Admission is free, but an opportunity to give free-will donations will be available throughout the show. Guests will be able to sign up for door prizes donated by area businesses.
The quilt display this year will feature quilts by Liz Keehn of Belgrade.
Workshops will be made available, starting with "From Garden To Table" by Master Gardener Sharon Bohmont at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by “Food Preservation” by Ann Sentons, University of Nebraska-Lincoln educator at 11:30 a.m., and at 1:30 p.m., “Land Leasing/Succession” presented by David Krier, Hertz Farm management.
This year's raffle items include a weekend getaway with dinner at the Albion Country Club, movie tickets to the Gateway Theatre and a stay at the Cardinal Inn & Event Center. The second item is a .22 Winchester Wildcat with only 200 tickets to be sold. Tickets may be purchased from committee members at local businesses or the day of the show. The drawing will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Nonperishable food items and paper products will be collected to be distributed to area folks in need.
The show will conclude with a free-will donation barbecue rib dinner (suggested $10) beginning at 4 p.m.
* * *
Want to learn more?
More information may be found on the Boone County Home, Farm and Garden Show 2023 website at https://boonecountyhfgshow.com.