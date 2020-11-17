The Norfolk Planning Commission unanimously approved the recommendation of a study determining the Riverside Boulevard redevelopment area as blighted and substandard at Tuesday morning’s meeting.
After approval from the city council, it will mean that the area covered by the study is considered blighted. However, this will not affect any of the property, unless the owners want it to, said Jan Merrill, community planner at the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, which prepared the study.
“This is the tool for the landowners to get financing and develop something on their property, if they choose,” Merrill said. “It won’t change a thing unless a developer or some property owner decides to go with it.”
The area the study covers includes about 56 acres. The boundaries begin at the old post office building at 401 N. Fourth St. and go up Riverside Boulevard to Country Club Road. Then, the borders angle east and then southerly to the banks of the Elkhorn River. The area then proceeds along the riverbank until it ends north of Elm Avenue.
The study assessed 37 out of 47 buildings in the area as fair, poor or dilapidated based on signs of deterioration. This covers almost 80% of the total properties in the area.
The study found that unsanitary and unsafe conditions dominated the area. These conditions include unsafe vacant buildings, deteriorated sidewalks, ramps and curbs, debris and areas of tall weed growth.
Fire risk was another danger identified by the study. The presence of flammable materials, failing electrical systems and faulty heating increase the potential threat of fire in the area.
The study also found that almost 66% of the buildings were more than 40 years old.
Merrill said letters were sent out to all the property owners in the area. So far, there have been no responses.
The City of Norfolk requested the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District undertake the study, said Randy Gates, the city’s finance officer.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Frank Arens, Dirk Waite, Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Donna Neeman, Bill Coby, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith, Dan Spray.
Commission members absent: None
Meeting lasted: 35 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, three; and four from the public.
Action Items:
— Recommended and amended a zoning change from Agricultural District to Rural Residential District on a property located approximately ½ mile north of Benjamin Avenue and west of 49th Street and consider recommending the change.
— Approved a conditional use permit for an oversized accessory building at 607 E. South Airport Road.
— Approved a conditional use permit for a solar farm with battery storage at 301 S. 49th Street.