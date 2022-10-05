The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday morning at the Norfolk City Council chambers.

Commission members present: Jacob Thone, Brandon Franklin, Cody Ronnfeldt, Martin Griffith and  Kyle Deets. Thone was elected chairman pro tem in the absence of the commission’s chairman and co-chairman.

Commission members absent: Chad Bryant, Dan Spray, Dirk Waite and Kaycee Kube.

    Meeting lasted: 9 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, one; and two from the public.

CURRENT BUSINESS

— Commissioners approved Resolution No. 2022PC-9, a conditional use permit for a storage facility on property addressed as 1806 E. Omaha Ave.

— Commissioners approved Resolution No. 2022PC-10, a conditional use permit for an ethanol plant on property addressed as 3002 N. Victory Road.  

