The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday morning at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Jacob Thone, Brandon Franklin, Cody Ronnfeldt, Martin Griffith and Kyle Deets. Thone was elected chairman pro tem in the absence of the commission’s chairman and co-chairman.
Commission members absent: Chad Bryant, Dan Spray, Dirk Waite and Kaycee Kube.
Meeting lasted: 9 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, one; and two from the public.
CURRENT BUSINESS
— Commissioners approved Resolution No. 2022PC-9, a conditional use permit for a storage facility on property addressed as 1806 E. Omaha Ave.
— Commissioners approved Resolution No. 2022PC-10, a conditional use permit for an ethanol plant on property addressed as 3002 N. Victory Road.
