A candidate has emerged for a city council seat that will soon be vacated.

Frank Arens announced Friday he intends to run for the seat to represent the Second Ward. Arens is a member of the Norfolk Planning Commission, serving as the board's vice chair. He works as an insurance agent and in real estate.

Arens said in a statement that his experience on the planning commission has taught him both the direction Norfolk is going and about the foundation that growth is based on.

"What the city of Norfolk has going on right now is positive growth and is still a work in progress," Arens said. "I want to take the next step and help the city to continue its growth from a different level."

Arens is currently the only candidate for the seat, held by Jim Lange since 2000. Another new candidate, Christopher L. Moore, is also running unopposed currently to fill the seat of Dick Pfeil in the First Ward, who is not running for reelection. Incumbents Gary Jackson and Thad Murren in the third and fourth wards, respectively, are also currently running unopposed.

