A solar farm and redevelopment of a downtown building were the topics covered by the Norfolk planning commission Wednesday morning.
Patrick Dalseth of SunVest Solar, a solar energy developer based in Milwaukee, gave a presentation to the commission on a 48-acre, 8.5 megawatt solar farm planned near the intersection of Highway 275 and South 49th Street.
The solar farm will not be disruptive, Dalseth said. Some of the equipment does make noise, and in certain times of the year at certain times of the day, a glare would be possible on the panels, but its distance from the highway would prevent it from being a hazard or annoyance.
The farm also will not disrupt the area’s ecosystem. After construction, pollinator crops would be replanted, turning the farm into a grassy field that would support wildlife.
SunVest also will partner with Engie, a French energy company that Dalseth said has a proven track record in developing solar projects, including in Nebraska.
“Our track record in Nebraska speaks for itself,” Dalseth said. “We’ve had agreements with public power districts here and had success with solar.”
The power generated, Dalseth said, would be sold to Nebraska Public Power District and used within Norfolk.
Steve Rames, city engineer, said the solar project would meet about 13% of Norfolk’s energy needs.
The farm would have a lifespan of about 35 years. Although solar panels do gradually become less efficient over time, they would still generate more than 80% of their original power output. A fund also would be available to the city in case the facility ever needs to be decommissioned and removed.
Adjacent to the farm would be an information kiosk available to the public.
SunVest will operate the facility through a company called Norfolk Solar, which was legally founded in Delaware in November 2019.
Ben Conover, the owner of the Grand Theater, also gave a brief presentation on the plans to repurpose the old theater.
Conover said it would be home to nine apartments, a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and the lower level would be a commercial space.
Conover said the space could be attractive to a new business in the city, such as a tech company looking for a large, open space.
The renovation will begin in November, Conover said.
The plan was approved and will now go to the city council for final approval.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the city council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
Action items:
The planning commission held a public hearing and approved the Grand Theater Redevelopment Plan.
The commission held a public hearing at the request of Norfolk Solar LLC to consider a conditional-use permit for a solar farm at 301 S. 49th St. City staff will prepare a permit for consideration at the commission’s next meeting.
The commission received the January 2020 building permit report.