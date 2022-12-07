The Norfolk Planning Commission strayed from its usual process to discuss a conditional use permit during Tuesday morning’s meeting.
Representatives of Schemmer, an architecture, engineering and construction field service, appeared before commissioners on behalf of Flatrock Group, which is seeking a conditional use permit for a CAT dealership along West Norfolk Avenue just west of Fountain Point Medical Community.
“We’re constructing a 40,000-square-foot building for a CAT dealership for sales, rentals, parts sales and also service of CAT equipment,” said Dan Kerns, executive manager of Schemmer’s architecture group.
Kerns said the facility would be a precast building with glass and architectural metal panels, and the lot on which the dealership would be built would include a large paved area to allow for the turning radius of equipment. The facility would include 12 service bays and be larger than the existing dealership, providing room for the business to expand from its current 25 employees to about 35, Kerns said.
The rendering shown at Tuesday’s meeting already had met with the approval in design review of the highway overlay corridor district.
Commissioner Dan Spray said he appreciates the compliance with the corridor overlay: “The renderings look really nice and will help with that corridor improvement for sure.”
Spray followed up with a question about the current zoning of the property. City planner Valerie Grimes said the area is zoned for agriculture and is surrounded by C-3 (service commercial district). She then explained that the process by which the CAT dealership project is going through approval strays from what commissioners are used to.
“Normally this would go to the next planning commission meeting for approval, but they wanted to kind of see what you guys were going to say about the conditional use permit first in the public hearing. (Approval) will come at a future meeting because the conditional use permit can’t be approved until the zoning is done,” she said.
Spray said a lot of the conditions he normally would include would be addressed by city code, the overlay district or city, county and state regulations, but he wanted to make sure compliance with the overlay district’s review would be included, as well as conditions on any outside storage.
After commissioners voted unanimously to recommend having city staff prepare the conditional use permit, they heard from Rob Duvall, another Schemmer representative speaking on behalf of Flatrock Group.
Duvall brought commissioners the preliminary plat on for Norfolk 140, the land on which the new CAT dealership would be built. The site is a 142-acre subdivision that includes three outlots for stormwater retention and 13 lots for development.
“We are thinking of phasing the subdivision,” Duvall said. “Lot 1 and Lot 2 and the north part of South 43rd Avenue and Madison Avenue would be part of Phase 1, and everything else would be in a later phase.”
Commissioners unanimously voted to recommend approval of the preliminary plat.