The Norfolk Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the current proposed annexation at its regular meeting on Tuesday morning.
The vote came after a lengthy and, at times, disorderly public hearing.
The planning commission’s vote was only to determine whether the proposed annexation (which includes sections bordering every side of the city) matched the city’s comprehensive plan. There will be further open houses and public hearings to discuss other issues.
“The decision to whether or not the maps match, and the area that is being proposed is within the comprehensive plan,” said Chairman Dan Spray.
But many members of the public who spoke voiced concerns about the cost of annexation.
“I guess I have some issues with what taxes are going to do, especially, and what the services are that we’re supposed to get for the increase in taxes,” said Pete Becker.
The city’s engineer, Steve Rames, said taxes would go up $255 for a property valued at $100,000.
People also were concerned that connecting to sewer or paving streets would make living in the areas unaffordable.
“There’s absolutely no way that I could keep my house,” said David Lux. “These are people’s lives. These are people who live here, these are my neighbors.”
Throughout the meeting, people spoke over Rames and the commissioners and booed them several times.
Spray said the annexation is needed so the city can take in areas already being provided services and annex developments that aren’t contiguous to the city currently.
“As we look at developers that want to build in the community and on the edge of the community, we can’t provide city services, which are being required by many of the developers if we don’t annex,” he said.
The commission voted unanimously to recommend the annexation. There will be a meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the library to go over any questions with city staff. The next, and last, public hearing will be at a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.