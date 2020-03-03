The Norfolk planning commission approved a plan for a solar farm while they held off on approving a redevelopment plan near the old Shopko building Tuesday morning.
The solar farm, which was discussed at its last meeting two weeks ago, would be a 48-acre facility capable of generating up to 8.5 megawatts.
The plan for the farm comes with several conditions: there will be a fence around the perimeter of the facility, a public information kiosk on site and there will be a grass planted around and underneath the solar panels to help maintain the animal and plant life that currently inhabits the area.
Patrick Dalseth, representing the developer SunVest Solar, said the conditions were acceptable except the 20-year length of the permit. The facility would have a lifespan of at least 35 years, and the company plans to lease the land for at least that amount of time. The commission agreed to the proposed change.
The conditional use permit for the solar farm was approved unanimously and will now need final approval from the city council.
The planning commission also heard a proposed redevelopment plan from BCG Enterprises to build a strip mall near the old Shopko. But commissioners were skeptical of the developer’s request for tax increment financing (TIF).
“TIF is supposed to be used as a redevelopment tool, not an economic development tool,” said commissioner Martin Griffith. “We have to consider if this would be possible with or without TIF.”
Dan Spray, chairman of the planning commission, also said the circumstances are not typical of most TIF requests because there would be minimal utility work and land is not changing hands.
Planning commission members were also not pleased with the fact the developer was not present at the meeting to discuss their concerns and answer questions.
They ultimately voted to table the discussion and revisit it at a later date.
The commission also approved an amendment to city code regarding tree planting and approved a plat for the Arbor View development in southeast Norfolk.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Frank Arens, Matt Gilmore, Mary Hammond, Kyle Deets, Jacob Thone, Dirk Waite, Martin Griffith and Dan Spray.
Commission members absent: Zack Gangwer.
Meeting lasted: 45 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and one from the public.
Action items:
— The planning commission held a public hearing to consider the redevelopment plan for BCG Enterprises LLC. The commission unanimously voted to table the plan.
— The commission held a public hearing to consider an amendment to city code to address requirements for tree planting on landscaping for townhomes and multi-family buildings. The commission unanimously recommended the amendment.
— The commission unanimously approved the preliminary plat of Arbor View Subdivision.