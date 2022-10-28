COLUMBUS — A planned outage is scheduled for electric customers in Boyd County, as well as parts of Holt and Knox counties.
The outage will take place on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1 to 5 p.m., following the completion of upgrades to the main substation that serves the area.
The outage will affect Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) customers in the communities of Butte, Bristow and Lynch, as well as the village of Spencer, and Niobrara Valley Electric Membership Corp. customers in rural Boyd County, northwestern Knox County and northern Holt County.
The first of two planned outages occurred on Sept. 18, so crews could begin making substation upgrades. Now that the upgrades have been completed, a second planned outage will be observed so that the system can be returned to normal operation.
“Outages are never ideal, and we appreciate everyone’s patience during this process. These upgrades will help ensure that area residents have reliable power for years to come,” said Brittney Koenig, NPPD account manager.
“Similar to the first planned outage in September, our crews will be taking the chance to complete work on other parts of our system that would otherwise require an outage,” said Matt Fritz, general manager of Niobrara Valley Electric Membership Corp.
NPPD and Niobrara Valley Electric Membership Corp. will begin reaching out to customers who will be affected by the outage between Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Thursday, Nov. 3.