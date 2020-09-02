Wayne State College NDN

The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College will begin its 2020 fall season of public shows on Friday, Sept. 4.

This fall season includes a huge selection of shows with special weekends like “Kids Weekend” and “Wayne Chicken Show.” The show schedule now also includes laser shows in which attendees can see Laser Beatles, Laser Zeppelin, Laser Pink Floyd and more. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, seating is limited to 25 people per show and everyone must wear a mask.

Visit www.wsc.edu/planetarium for the show schedule and how to book a private group showing. The suggested donation for all shows is $5 for adults and $3 for kids; all donations are appreciated.

