WAYNE — With the spring semester underway at Wayne State College, that also brings a new season of the Fred G. Dale Planetarium on campus.
This spring season, every weekend features a specific theme for the planetarium shows presented, including The Solar System, Multicultural Astronomy, The Search for Life in the Universe, and, of course, Kids weekends.
Attendees also may enjoy the lights and music of the many laser shows presented throughout the season, including Classic Rock, Laser Country, Laser Beatles and Pink Floyd.
Among the special events this season will be a Star Party on April 8, hosted by the Honors Astronomy class at WSC.
Events at the planetarium include:
— Fridays: Planetarium show is at 7 p.m., and laser show is at 8 p.m.
— Saturdays: Planetarium show is at 1 p.m., and laser show is at 2 p.m.
The planetarium shows feature a different theme each weekend.
— Jan. 21-22: The Night Sky
— Jan. 28-29: The Solar System
— Feb. 4-5: Kids Weekend (shows for kids pre-K to second grade)
— Feb. 11-12: The Search for Life in the Universe
— Feb. 18-19: Telescopes and the James Webb Space Telescope
— Feb. 25-26: The Search for Life in the Universe
— March 4-5 and 11-12: No shows (midterm break)
— March 18-19: Kids Weekend (shows for kids pre-K to second grade)
— March 25-26: Myths and Legends
— April 1-2: Understanding the Large-Scale Structure of the Universe
— April 8-9: Observational Astronomy
— April 8: Star Party at Ike's Lake (Backup date is Saturday, April 9.)
— April 15-16: A Universe of Mathematics
— April 22-23: A Tribute to Science Fiction
— April 29-30: Biology and the Universe
— May 6-7: Navigating the Summer Skies
Doors open 20 minutes prior to the start of a show. Planetarium shows generally include a tour of the current night sky, a view of the constellations and a full dome video.
All shows last about 45 minutes.
Want to learn more?
Visit www.wsc.edu/planetarium to see the full schedule of planetarium and laser shows. Any questions or comments may be sent to Dr. Todd Young, Wayne State College, at toyoung1@wsc.edu..