WAYNE — The Fred G. Dale Planetarium is open for summer 2021 and is participating in the Northeast Nebraska Backroads Passport Program.
Those who are part of the passport program and visit when the planetarium is closed are advised to take a photo of the banner located just southwest of the Carhart Science building.
Planetarium shows will continue throughout the summer and will be hosted every Wednesday at 1 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.
Laser shows will be hosted every Wednesday at 2 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. (except July 2 and July 3).
Visit www.wsc.edu/planetarium for more information about the planetarium and how to book a private group showing.