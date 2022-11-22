The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College will begin its 2022 holiday season Friday, Dec. 2, showing "Season of Light" at 7 p.m., followed by a holiday-themed laser show at 8 p.m. "Season of Light" traces the history and development of many of the world's most endearing holiday customs, all of which involve lighting up the winter season.
Other planetarium shows on Fridays and Saturdays in December will include "The Sistine Chapel,” a historical and deeply moving show that provides explanations of all of Michelangelo's works in one of the most amazing places on Earth, and “The Christmas Star,” an astronomical explanation for what the wise men saw in the sky at the birth of Jesus. Holiday-themed laser shows will follow each planetarium show.
For the complete schedule, visit www.wsc.edu/planetarium. The shows are free to the public, but free-will donations are appreciated.