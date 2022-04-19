A proposed housing development along Omaha Avenue in eastern Norfolk cleared the first of many hurdles on Monday evening.
The Norfolk Community Development Agency voted unanimously to forward the request from Valley Drive Properties for the redevelopment project to the Norfolk Planning Commission for its recommendation.
Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, provided details to the Community Development Agency, which consists of Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council. The CDA met before the council meeting.
Gates said Valley Drive Properties submitted a tax-increment financing (TIF) application for the parcel, which covers 9.28 acres. It is located northwest of the intersection of South Victory Road and Highway 275, bordering the North Fork of the Elkhorn River levee on the west.
It is zoned R-1, and the redeveloper intends to rezone it as R-2 and plat into 25 duplex lots for a total of 50 housing units.
The project is expected to be completed in three phases consisting of all infrastructure and buildable lots during the first phase.
The second phase will include the construction of about 24 duplex dwelling units, with the construction of about 26 duplex dwelling units during the third phase.
The first phase is expected to be completed in 2022 with the second phase in 2023 and the third phase in 2024, according to information submitted by the redeveloper.
The project will require the construction of vehicular access from Victory Road, along with the construction and extension of paving, sewer, water, storm sewer, electrical service, public walks and related infrastructure to serve the buildable lots. Total TIF eligible costs are expected to be more than $2.1 million.
With TIF, the additional property taxes generated by a redevelopment are used to pay for infrastructure costs for up to 15 years. The governmental entities that previously collected property taxes continue to receive the same amount they did before the development took place.
Once the infrastructure costs are paid, all of the additional property taxes are directed to the entities that collect property taxes.
The current assessed valuation is $51,968. After development into buildable lots, the expected assessed valuation is $375,000, which is the assumed base value.
Upon completion of the duplexes, the project is expected to have an assessed valuation of $6.9 million supporting $1,220,476 of TIF. The project is not economically feasible without TIF, the redevelopers said.