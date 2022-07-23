For many first-time travelers to Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska, the airport is the front door to the community.
It makes impressions to travelers who are arriving to Norfolk or only stopping on the way to another community, such as a pilot for fuel or mechanical work on a cross-country flight.
Dan Geary, chairman of the Norfolk Airport Authority, told the Norfolk City Council during a recent working session that the airport authority had been considering updates for years.
At least year’s budget session, the Norfolk City Council requested that the airport authority present plans for an updated airport.
Ryan Hanson, a transportation engineer at HDR of Omaha, discussed the plans that have been made and an economic study for the State of Nebraska that looked at airports across the state.
Hanson said his team had completed a strategic plan as well as plans for the terminal building.
The state economic study, which was completed a couple of years ago, still would be valid today and the numbers might even be higher now because of inflation, Hanson said.
Among the findings of the state study was that the Nebraska airport system makes valuable contributions in jobs, payroll and economic impact. It includes 90,334 jobs, a $3.5 billion payroll and $8.6 billion overall economic impact.
Locally, Hanson said the Norfolk Regional Airport rated fifth highest among general aviation airports in Nebraska for economic impact. It benefits agriculture, medical transport, local industry, cross-country fuel stops and air cargo, among other things.
It includes 2,652 annual visitors to Norfolk, an average of 22 employees working at the airport and nearly $1 million in construction annually. Businesses that rely on the airport include Menards, Faith Regional Health Services, Nucor, Norfolk Iron & Metal and United Parcel Service, Hanson said.
For the airport to remain a community asset and viable for the community over the next 20 years, the strategic plan looked at the airport’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. A steering committee consisting of a cross section of the community assisted.
Airport revenues come from tenant leases, fuel sales and events, such as governor visits.
The existing facility evaluation did not yield any observed structural defects, with the roof in good condition following recent repairs. Needs include replacing windows and helping it to become code complaint with elevators and restrooms.
Also, the mid-1970s addition and the cooler and freezer additions are in “worse condition” and the well and septic tank systems could be replaced with city services. Finally, a full interior renovation is recommended.
The existing terminal building was constructed in 1946. One of the most recent uses included having part of it used as Barnstormers Restaurant, Hanson said.
“Norfolk was one of the earliest airports in the state to have a flight school and aeronautical services,” Hanson said. “It’s still standing today and is on the National Register of Historic Places, which it was added to the list in 2002.”
The steering committee looked at options, including renovating the existing terminal building, building a new terminal building or a hybrid of both.
One of the problems with renovating the building is conditions still would be cramped. And a new terminal building would not upgrade the existing building. After a couple of meetings, a hybrid alternative was favored, Hanson said.
The hybrid includes a light renovation of the existing facility, maintaining its integrity and keeping the space functional. However, choosing that option would make less funds available and reduce the square footage of the new terminal building.
The renovation would include the kitchen to make it more of a cafe, more suitable for this type of facility. The upstairs also would be renovated to make it more useful.
The estimated costs of everything would total nearly $8 million, but the investment could trigger nearly $1.5 million in FAA infrastructure funds for the hangar.
Hanson said studies had shown that these types of investments could pay for themselves in 10 years, while also increasing airport revenues. They attract more visitors, get more pilots stopping for fuel and maintenance and bolster the community’s image.
Council members asked several questions, including how the airport fits in with efforts to promote economic development in the area.
Candice Alder, the city’s economic development director, said the airport is important to the business community and is promoted with other assets. Alder was asked if the community ever lost projects because it did not have a proper or up-to-date airport.
She said when Norfolk hasn’t been chosen, the lack of four-lane access has been mentioned. There are other times when the reasons aren’t shared, she said.
The airport does have a full-time mechanic and there is need for more help, airport officials said. It is hoped that upgrading the facilities could help bring in another mechanic, which has been difficult to find.
No action was taken following the discussion, which lasted about 45 minutes.