Norfolk police arrested and cited a woman on multiple charges Friday evening after they reportedly found multiple drugs in her possession.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 7:15 p.m. Friday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected of missing a headlight. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as 33-year-old Kristi Allen of Plainview.
The officer could smell marijuana emitting from the vehicle during contact with Allen, Bauer said. Allen was questioned about marijuana usage and if there was any marijuana in the vehicle. In a search of the vehicle, Bauer said, officers recovered two clear plastic baggies containing suspected marijuana, plus several prescription medication pills that were identified as containing suspected hydrocodone. Allen did not have a prescription for the medication, police said.
She was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and was cited for marijuana possession. Allen was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.