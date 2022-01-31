Norfolk police arrested and cited a woman on multiple charges Friday evening after they reportedly found multiple drugs in her possession.

Capt. Michael Bauer said about 7:15 p.m. Friday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected of missing a headlight. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as 33-year-old Kristi Allen of Plainview.

The officer could smell marijuana emitting from the vehicle during contact with Allen, Bauer said. Allen was questioned about marijuana usage and if there was any marijuana in the vehicle. In a search of the vehicle, Bauer said, officers recovered two clear plastic baggies containing suspected marijuana, plus several prescription medication pills that were identified as containing suspected hydrocodone. Allen did not have a prescription for the medication, police said.

She was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and was cited for marijuana possession. Allen was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

A 50-year-old bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh had been rated as poor on a recent inspection report, but transportation officials and engineering experts cautioned that doesn’t necessarily signal imminent danger for the thousands of other U.S. bridges with the same designation.

Russia, US to square off at UN Security Council over Ukraine

Russia, US to square off at UN Security Council over Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Russia are squaring off at the U.N. Security Council over Ukraine, with Washington calling Moscow’s actions a threat to international peace and security, while a Kremlin envoy ridiculed Monday’s meeting as a “PR stunt.”

How White supremacy changed Herbie Husker

How White supremacy changed Herbie Husker

For nearly 50 years, fans have loved the burly Husker mascot who wears blue overalls, sports a big red cowboy hat and keeps an ear of corn in his pocket. The depiction of the blond-haired, blue-eyed farmer with a barrel chest and chiseled chin is, for many Nebraskans, a representation of the…

Winter storm churns up East Coast with deep snow, high winds

Winter storm churns up East Coast with deep snow, high winds

BOSTON (AP) — People from New York City to Maine awakened Saturday to half a foot of snow, and forecasters warned that could more than quadruple as a powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with high winds and the potential for widespread power outages and coastal flooding.