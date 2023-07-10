A line of thunderstorms rolled through and left its mark on parts of Northeast Nebraska late Monday afternoon.
Reports of strong winds, heavy rain and hail were part of the storm.
Damage to buildings in Osmond, Plainview and Wausa was being assessed. Damage to the roof of the Plainview Elementary School, as well as downed trees and power lines, were part of the early unofficial reports coming in from Plainview.
One Plainview resident who works in Wausa said Thabor Tots Daycare and Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa also received damage from the storm.
Storms began moving into Northeast Nebraska earlier Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Omaha issued its first Severe Thunderstorm Warning a little after 3 p.m. for northeastern Knox County and northwestern Cedar County, with strong winds and hail expected as part of the storm. The warnings were later extended and expanded into northwestern Pierce County, as well as parts of Antelope County with radar indicating 2-inch hail.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. for much of the area.
This is a developing story. More information will be reported as it becomes available.