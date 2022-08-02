A Plainview man who was stabbed is expected to recover and a suspect from Winnetoon has been arrested.
Kristy L. Hallock, Plainview police chief, issued a press release through Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg on Tuesday.
According to the release, on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m., Plainview police received a call from CHI Health in Plainview regarding a stabbing victim who admitted himself into the emergency room.
Plainview Police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the hospital to find a male with multiple stab wounds.
The victim, who was identified as Michael D. Reifers of Plainview, was stabbed three times and had several cuts to his hands. The suspect was identified as David Schwanebeck from Winnetoon, according to the release.
Apparently, a fight ensued at the victim’s residence in Plainview, at which time the victim was stabbed, according to the release.
Following an investigation by the Plainview Police Department and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Schwanebeck was taken into custody that night and booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
The Pierce County Court set bond at 10% of $15,000, which was posted on Monday.
Reifers also was charged with third-degree assault and disturbing the peace, according to the release. He was released from CHI Health and is expected to make a full recovery.