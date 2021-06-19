Plainview grad among newest patrol troopers

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol swore in a new class of troopers on Friday as members of the 64th basic recruit class received their badges and took the oath of office at the State Capitol.
“Graduation day is always special for our new troopers, their families and the entire agency,” said Col. John Bolduc. “Today marks the end of training camp, but it’s just the beginning of what will be a career full of opportunity for the troopers of Camp 64. We’re eager for them to continue their training in the field, and to start to immerse themselves into the communities they’ll serve.”
The eight members of Camp 64 completed 22 weeks of intense training at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island. The training included extensive live-action, hands-on scenarios, as well as more than 1,000 hours of academic instruction.
The new troopers will now continue their training in the field, pairing with veteran troopers for the field training process.
Among the graduates was Taylor Sauser of Plainview, who has been assigned to West Point in Troop B.
Eighteen new recruits are set to begin their journey to becoming a Nebraska state trooper when Camp 65 begins on Tuesday, July 6.