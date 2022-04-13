WAYNE — Wayne State College’s Language and Literature Department, the School of Arts and Humanities and the WSC Press will host this spring’s Plains Writers Series on Thursday, April 14. The Plains Writers Series is hosted several times a year to bring attention to the prose and poetry of Great Plains writers through reading and interacting with area audiences.
This Plains Writers Series will feature Christine Stewart-Nunez, South Dakota’s poet laureate from 2019 to 2021. The reading will begin at 2 p.m. in the lounge on the second floor of the Humanities Building at Wayne State College.
Stewart-Nunez is the author and editor of several books, including “The Poet and The Architect” (2021), “South Dakota in Poems: An Anthology” (2020), “Untrussed” (2016) and “Bluewords Greening” (2016), winner of the 2018 Whirling Prize (literature of disability theme). Her poetry has been the basis for international, cross-artistic collaborations with colleagues in music, dance, visual art and architecture. She recently joined the faculty of arts at the University of Manitoba, where she teaches in the women’s and gender studies program.