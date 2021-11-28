WAYNE — Wayne State College’s Language and Literature Department, the School of Arts and Humanities and the WSC Press will host this fall’s Plains Writers Series on Thursday, Dec. 9.
This Plains Writers Series will feature Jerry Wilson, author of “Eden to Orizaba,” published by Floricanto Press in 2018. The readings will begin at 2 p.m. in the lounge on the second floor of the Humanities Building at Wayne State College.
Following the Plains Writers Series will be the Fiction Slam. The slam will be at the Max Bar and Grill in downtown Wayne, starting at 7 p.m., with registration beginning at 6 p.m. Slam participants need two short fiction pieces. All events are free and open to the public.
The Plains Writers Series is hosted several times a year to bring attention to the prose and poetry of Great Plains writers through reading and interacting with area audiences.