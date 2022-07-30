The public is invited to attend two upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 1, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Consideration of a blighted and substandard declaration for the area referred to as the Big Red Keno area and an accompanying resolution declaring the area blighted and substandard.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of approval of an ordinance annexing a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection at Highway 35 and East Benjamin Avenue. The ordinance passed on first reading July 18.
— Consideration of a change order with Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. for concrete improvements resulting in a net increase of $68,162.
— Consideration of a resolution to allow placement of emergency temporary housing units on private properties owned by Behavioral Health Specialists Inc., 923 E. Norfolk Ave., and 105 Recovery Road, 107 Recovery Road, and 111 Recovery Road in Norfolk.
— Consideration of an ordinance to suspend certain applicable sections of Norfolk city code addressing zoning and building requirements to allow for the placement of emergency temporary housing on private properties located at 923 E. Norfolk Ave., 105 Recovery Road, 107 Recovery Road and 111 Recovery Road.
— Consideration of a settlement agreement between Elkhorn Valley Ethanol and the City of Norfolk related to the company’s appeal of water and sewer assessments.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council work session
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 1, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
WHAT: The council will receive updates on projects to be part of the November 2022 ballot initiative.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.