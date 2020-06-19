LINDSAY — There’ll be less joy in Lindsay this summer. with the cancellation of Pivot Days.
Lindsay Area Development (LAD) decided against hosting the annual celebration during a special meeting of the Lindsay Board of Trustees on Thursday.
After a five-minute recess during the board meeting, LAD members met and decided against signing the village’s agreement for use of municipal property for gatherings, events and other activities.
“In regards to signing the license agreement, we at LAD feel this issue is a lot bigger than LAD, a lot bigger than Pivot Days, a lot bigger than sand volleyball,” said Aaron Reichmuth, LAD president. “It’s a matter of whether or not events are going to be able to be held on town property going forward, events like birthday parties, reunions, ball games, family picnics and so on and so forth.
“We feel that by signing this license agreement, we’re setting an example for other groups and other communities, setting a precedent by signing saying we’re OK with it. We feel it’s too difficult to comply with it, so that is why we will not be signing it.”
LAD also declined to sign the agreement to hold its sand volleyball league.
At its June 1 meeting, the board passed resolutions requiring the signing of waivers for use of municipal property for gatherings, events and other activities and for use of the municipal property for sports or other recreational activities.
The board adopted these resolutions based on recommendations from the League of Nebraska Municipalities legal team, the East Central Health District and the governor’s office.
LAD indicated the resolutions are too restrictive for its event and any use of the village’s properties. Pivot Days were scheduled for June 26-27 at the park.
In a separate agenda item, the board agreed to open the city park and use of playground equipment as soon as signs can be put in place stating that the village has no liability if someone should use it and contract COVID-19.