A traffic stop led to an arrest for possession of methamphetamine early Wednesday morning.
A Norfolk police officer stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Bridge Road shortly before 2 a.m. for not having a working headlight. The driver was 35-year-old Rebecca Levine of Norfolk. A check of Levine’s license showed that it had been revoked, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
The officer took Levine into custody in connection with driving during revocation. During a search, officers found a homemade plastic pipe made from a Fireball whiskey shooter bottle. The pipe tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Levine was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the city jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.