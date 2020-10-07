NDN Arrested action 2

A traffic stop led to an arrest for possession of methamphetamine early Wednesday morning.

A Norfolk police officer stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Bridge Road shortly before 2 a.m. for not having a working headlight. The driver was 35-year-old Rebecca Levine of Norfolk. A check of Levine’s license showed that it had been revoked, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.

The officer took Levine into custody in connection with driving during revocation. During a search, officers found a homemade plastic pipe made from a Fireball whiskey shooter bottle. The pipe tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.

Levine was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the city jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.

Tags

In other news

Court list for Oct. 7

Court list for Oct. 7

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for establishing the all-too-weird reality of black holes — the straight-out-of-science-fiction cosmic monsters that suck up light and time and will eventually swallow us, too.

California wildfires are larger than ever, but not deadlier

California wildfires are larger than ever, but not deadlier

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With months still to go in California’s fire season, the state has already shattered records for the amount of land scorched in a single year — more than 4 million acres to date, with one blaze alone surpassing the 1 million-acre mark. Five of the 10 largest wildfires in…