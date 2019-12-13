Seven Pinnacle Bank branches in Northeast Nebraska have come together to support Northeast Community College’s Nexus project.
Pinnacle Bank in O’Neill, Verdigre, Neligh, Madison, Humphrey, Wisner and Valentine has pledged $250,000 to the project to replace 100-year-old ag facilities on the college farm.
“Our community is centered on agriculture,” said Paula Havranek, Pinnacle Bank’s O’Neill branch president and current Northeast Foundation board member. “The agribusinesses we have here, along with the producers, support every business in this town. If we didn’t have agriculture here, our community would struggle to survive.”
Pinnacle Bank is a family-owned, Nebraska-based, community bank founded in 1938. It traces its roots back to Palmer, Nebraska, during the Great Depression. The bank’s founders, George and Tom Dinsdale, were farmers by trade. Today, Pinnacle has 66 branches across Nebraska, with 152 locations in seven states. Altogether, the bank holds more than $12 billion in assets.
Dr. Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs at Northeast Community College and executive director of the Northeast Foundation, expressed appreciation for Pinnacle Bank’s investment in the Nexus project.
“Support from Pinnacle Bank will help ensure the future of agriculture in this area,” Kruse said. “Students in the Northeast ag program are the next generation of farmers and ranchers and agribusiness employees. They are the future of small communities throughout the 20-county area served by Northeast.”
Those wishing to donate may visit agwaternexus.com to find the “Donate Now” link. Funding for the $23 million Agriculture & Water Center for Excellence project is being solicited to enhance and expand the agriculture facilities at Northeast Community College.
In addition to the college’s commitment of $10 million, Northeast is seeking at least $13 million in private funds to begin the initial phase of construction, which includes a new veterinary technology clinic and classrooms, a new farm site with a large animal handling facility and other farm structures for livestock operations, a farm office and storage. The new facilities will be near the Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex on East Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk.
In August, the Acklie Charitable Foundation (ACF) announced a $5 million lead gift to the Nexus project. ACF was founded by the late Duane Acklie and Phyllis Acklie, both Madison County natives and graduates of Norfolk Junior College, a predecessor institution of Northeast Community College.