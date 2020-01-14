For The Girls Inc. is selling tickets for its annual fundraiser for 2020. Pink Pint Night will be Wednesday, Feb. 19. The event will be at The Stables in Norfolk from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The event will include an evening of camaraderie, dinner, specialty drinks and live and silent auctions. Proceeds will help women in Northeast Nebraska to win the fight against breast cancer by supporting their medical, emotional and educational needs. Of the funds raised through the event, 80% stays locally to enhance area services and support for breast cancer patients and 20% of funds will go to the ongoing support of breast cancer research through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
“We are excited about the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of women in Northeast Nebraska,” said Deb Stinson, board president of For The Girls Inc. “This will be an evening of fun for women and men to come together in support of a global mission to find a cure for breast cancer that impacts the lives of many.”
Various sponsorship levels are available by calling 402-750-3516.
General admission tickets may be purchased at www.norfolkforthegirls.org.