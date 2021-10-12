Pink Patch Project honors breast cancer fighters in October

Pink Patch

In October, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have the option to wear a pink patch featuring the state patrol’s emblem.

 Courtesy Photo

The Nebraska State Patrol is joining law enforcement agencies throughout the country for another year of the Pink Patch Project, designed to honor and support those fighting breast cancer. The effort coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The Pink Patch Project is a national effort in which many law enforcement officers wear a pink version of their agency’s shoulder patch. This is the fourth year that the state patrol has participated.

“We are proud to participate once again in this fantastic project,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Millions across the United States are fighting breast cancer every day. This coordinated effort by law enforcement agencies sends a powerful message that we support and honor those cancer fighters.”

Throughout October, troopers have the option to replace the standard state patrol patch with a pink patch that features the state patrol’s emblem in pink and black.

The patches are available for purchase by state patrol civilian employees and members of the public at local state patrol offices and online. All proceeds from sales of the pink patches will benefit research and treatment of breast cancer. Follow Nebraska State Patrol on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more details on how to purchase the pink patches or order them online.

