Competition is nothing new for the Pink Panthers, but this year they were able to take it to a whole new level.
During the recent National Dance Team Championship in Florida, the Pink Panthers finished in 10th place with their hip-hop routine and in 13th place with their pom routine.
“It was the most nerve-wracking time you could imagine,” said Pink Panthers coach Kaitlyn Merchant. “... To hear the announcer say, ‘Norfolk High School’ was the most unbelievable feeling in the world.
“We have a video showing the team's faces as our name was called, and it just brings instant tears to your eyes because you can see the pride and excitement in everyone's face. That moment was history for our program.”
When competing in Florida, the Pink Panthers made it to the semifinals for both categories. After semifinals, only about half of the teams move on to finals. Previously, Norfolk had never moved past the first round in program history.
The first step to competing at the National Dance Team Championship was to qualify. In July, the team earned a superior rating for its home routine. This initially qualified the Panthers for the National Dance Team Competition. The team decided to take two routines (a pom routine and a hip-hop routine) to Nationals — something that had not been done before in the history of the Pink Panther program.
At the national championship, the team not only had to compete in the semifinals of hip-hop last Saturday, but the Pink Panthers also had to turn around and perform their pom in the finals an hour and a half after. That meant late-night practice, last-minute changes and a lot of costume organization. On Saturday the team geared up to compete in hip-hop. Then it was time to switch gears and focus on pom.
Following their performance in the pom finals, the team had to again switch gears to hear the hip-hop finalists announced.
“I never would've thought that the excitement and pride from Friday night could be re-created, but it was the exact same feeling when the announcer named Norfolk High School as a large varsity hip-hop finalist. Again, school history was being made in that moment,” Merchant said.
The pom awards also were surreal for a lot of the team members, especially being on stage with the best teams in the nation.
“To hear our name called out for 13th place was incredible — completely indescribable. There was a lot of excitement and so many happy, proud tears,” senior Maryn Mead said.
That excitement would not end there. Following their hip-hop finals performance, the team nervously awaited the results, which would not disappoint. In the end, not only was this the first time the Pink Panthers had taken a hip-hop dance to nationals, but they had also placed 10th in the nation among so many incredible dance teams.
“They were determined to be successful, and it paid off with two NDTC trophies and memories for a lifetime,” Merchant said. “We are so thankful for our families and our community that supported us on our journey to nationals. We wouldn't have been this successful without them.
“This team is incredibly special because they have such big aspirations and they are willing to work for them.”