One person died on Friday after a plane crash at the MayDay STOL Drag Races event in Wayne.
In a social media post, event organizers said about 6:45 p.m Friday, a pilot crashed on final approach at the Wayne Airport and had what appeared to be a stall-spin accident. The plane was solely occupied by its pilot, who died as a result of the crash.
Out of respect for the privacy of the crash victim’s family, organizers did not immediately release the identity of the pilot.
“Our deepest condolences are extended to all the friends and family of this pilot whom we personally spent time with leading up to today's events,” event organizers said.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident. MayDay STOL said its staff and officials will provide full cooperation to authorities investigating this incident. More details will be provided at a later time, the organization said.
The remaining weekend events, which were scheduled to conclude on Sunday, have been canceled.