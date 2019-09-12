Pilot car involved in two-vehicle accident

Pilot car accident

AN IOWA driver was injured Thursday afternoon while driving this pilot car in an accident southeast of Stanton.

 Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON — At about 1:35 p.m. on Thursday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident at an unmarked county road intersection about nine miles southeast of Stanton.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger reported that one driver was sent to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The accident occurred when a westbound SUV driven by Duane Berninghaus, 65, of West Bend, Iowa, and a northbound pickup driven by Jason Gall, 45, of rural Clarkson collided in the middle of the intersection, Unger said.

Berninghaus was transported by Pilger Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Gall was not injured and a passenger in his pickup was treated and released at the scene, the sheriff said.

Seatbelts were in use. The SUV was a pilot car for a semi and trailer traveling behind and was not involved in the accident.

Clarkson Fire & Rescue also responded to the call.

