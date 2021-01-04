Arrest action NDN
A Norfolk police officer who performed a traffic stop last week on a vehicle that did not have any license plates ended up finding a considerable amount of illegal drugs.

Capt. Mike Bauer said the officer had contact on Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m. with the driver, who was identified as Austin J. Johnson, 22, Osmond.

The officer could immediately smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, Bauer said.

The officer also noticed a THC/vape pen in the cup holder of the vehicle. The vehicle was searched, Bauer said.

Officers reportedly recovered 77 THC vape cartridges with 1 gram of THC per cartridge, a measuring scale with marijuana residue, 50 empty plastic baggies and a plastic baggie with 26 Adderall pills.

Johnson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

