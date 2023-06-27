Pillen fly-around to visit O’Neill and Valentine

Nebraskans are invited to hear from Gov. Jim Pillen during a two-day fly-around to central and western communities. Six stops are included in the trip, scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday, June 28-29. Five of those visits will involve town hall events, during which the governor will talk about highlights from the 2023 legislative session and take questions from attendees.
Gov. Pillen also will make remarks at the groundbreaking for a new fertilizer plant in Gothenburg. The tour also includes stops in Holdrege and O’Neill on Wednesday. The town hall event in O’Neill will be at Handlebend, 215 Douglas St., at 5:30 p.m.
On Thursday, another town hall event is set for 9:30 a.m. in Valentine as Mid Plains Community College, 715 E. Highway 20. Other stops are planned in Chadron and Ogallala.
All events are open to the public.