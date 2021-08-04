Pilger's 19th Annual Sweet Corn Feed in Pilger Wednesday night.

In other news

Biden chides Republican governors who resist vaccine rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called on resistant Republican governors to “get out of the way” of vaccine rules aimed at containing the more transmissible and dangerous COVID-19 variant. He backed city and private mandates requiring people to be vaccinated to go about some daily activities.