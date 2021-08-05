PILGER — “I wonder how many ears of corn have been served over the years? How many have come to eat?”
These were questions asked by Wayne Erickson of Wisner as he was among 60 volunteers who prepared sweet corn Wednesday morning while getting ready for Pilger’s annual sweet corn and hamburger feed.
This year marks the 19th year for the fundraiser for the Pilger pool. As many as 1,000 came to eat sweet corn. After this year, event organizers Ron and Barb Wolverton anticipate $193,000 will have been raised for the cause.
The numbers add up.
Ron Wolverton described this year’s event as another successful feed. He credits not only those who came to eat sweet corn and hamburgers for its success, but also the multitude of volunteers who make it happen.
For example, volunteers set up tables for the feed the evening before at the Cooper Family Community Center. The morning of the feed, volunteers prepared the corn, removing the husks and silk in a multi-step process.
Among the volunteers were Wisner-Pilger FFA students, and employees of Midwest Bank and the Pilger Co-op. In the evening, additional volunteers set up grills to fry hamburgers, around 1,500 of them.
They manned sweet corn cookers and dipped 3,600 ears of corn into pots filled with melted butter. Still others worked in the kitchen and bussed tables. Employees from Midwest Bank served root beer floats.
Then the public came to eat, lines of them extending several blocks long.