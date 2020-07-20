PILGER — With temperatures hovering around 100 degrees, mud volleyball was a logical way to cool off at Pilger Days over the weekend.
So was pitching a horseshoe or looking over cars, tractors and Harley-Davidsons at a car show, all taking place under a tree-shaded spot.
The Pilger Museum of the Stanton County Historical Society was open for viewing, and in the evening, a movie was shown at the Pilger Park.
The outdoor activities allowed a way for friends to gather during a COVID-19 plagued summer.