PILGER — With temperatures hovering around 100 degrees, mud volleyball was a logical way to cool off at Pilger Days over the weekend.

So was pitching a horseshoe or looking over cars, tractors and Harley-Davidsons at a car show, all taking place under a tree-shaded spot.

The Pilger Museum of the Stanton County Historical Society was open for viewing, and in the evening, a movie was shown at the Pilger Park.

The outdoor activities allowed a way for friends to gather during a COVID-19 plagued summer.

Tags

In other news

Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally

Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman on Sunday, saying the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,”…

Israeli top model Bar Refaeli convicted of tax evasion

Israeli top model Bar Refaeli convicted of tax evasion

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli court convicted top model Bar Refaeli on Monday on four counts of tax offenses, capping a prolonged tax evasion case against her and her family that sullied the image of a once beloved national icon.