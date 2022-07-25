PILGER — Pilger Days began with recognition of a man 103 years old and temperatures about as high.
The weekend’s activities began Friday with the town’s high school alumni banquet, open this year to other guests.
Honored at the evening’s banquet was Herb Bennett, a longtime Pilger barber who now resides in Florida, while outdoors temperatures rose.
The banquet — which added a Cardinal migration of additional guests, referring to the former school’s mascot — attracted 140 alumni, plus students who once attended classes in the building before it was destroyed by a tornado in 2014.
Throughout the weekend, among the activities were a car show and horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, along with a mud volleyball tournament involving 18 teams.
On Sunday morning, a community-wide worship service at the Cooper Family Community Center was hosted by St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.