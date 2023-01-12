A traffic stop Wednesday night in Stanton County led to the arrest of a wanted Lincoln man and a Pierce woman.

About 9 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle near the junction of Highway 275 and Highway 57 for having expired plates, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.

The driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Prince was wanted by the Nebraska Department of Corrections for absconding parole, Unger said, and he also had a Lancaster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

A passenger, 38-year-old Michelle Ellenberger of Pierce, was allegedly found to have more than 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Unger said Ellenberger also was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Some of the contraband recovered from Ellenberger was located inside a body cavity. Additionally, a replica handgun and brass knuckles were located inside the vehicle, Unger said, and additional charges are possible.

