A Pierce woman died as the result of a two-vehicle accident Tuesday night on Highway 81 in southern Pierce County.
Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to the scene on Highway 81 near 846th Road, which is just north of the Madison-Pierce county line.
Sgt. Dan Hallock with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic driven by 51-year-old Peter Graham of rural Pierce was traveling northbound on Highway 81 near 846th Road. A 2014 Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling a side dump trailer driven by 33-year-old Kevin Pelc of Butte was exiting the north entrance of Prime Stop onto Highway 81.
The semi pulled out in front of the Sonic, causing the Sonic to collide with the rear of the semi, Hallock said. The Sonic then exited the roadway and entered into a roll before coming to rest on its side in the grass median.
The passenger in the Sonic, 36-year-old Cassandra Lacost of Pierce, was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, where she later succumbed to her injuries, Hallock said.
Seatbelts were worn by both Lacost and Graham, Hallock said, and airbags did deploy.
An SUV could be seen on its side in the Highway 81 median, and a semi was seen on the shoulder of the northbound lanes about 100 yards from where the SUV was.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Pierce Police Department, Hadar Fire & Rescue and Norfolk Fire & Rescue were all on scene.
Northbound traffic on Highway 81 was diverted to 846th Road, and southbound traffic was slowed. Law enforcement personnel were on the scene for several hours Tuesday night.
