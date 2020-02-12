A traffic stop Wednesday led to the arrest of a Pierce woman.
A Norfolk police officer stopped a vehicle after seeing it making an improper turn, said Norfolk Police Division Capt. Chad Reiman in a press release.
The officer learned the driver, Danielle Linn, 39, of Pierce, had her license suspended. Linn was arrested in relation to driving under suspension, Reiman said.
Later, officers found two plastic baggies containing a white crystal substance in Linn’s purse. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, Reiman said.
Linn was booked in the Norfolk City Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine and driving under suspension. She was later transferred to Madison County Jail.