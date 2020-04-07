A sixth grade student from Pierce Elementary is making a difference by creating face masks for her local community.
Mikenzie Lawrence, 12, has produced almost 100 masks in less than a week with her business, “Masks by Mikenzie,” said Renata Koehler, Mikenzie’s grandma.
She’s using Pellon material, which is an lightweight interfacing for fabrics. She has masks for infants up to adults and has dozens of patterns of material from plain colors to designs like camouflage.
Mikenzie also is making headbands with buttons and wire nose clips for the medical community, Koehler said.
She has sold masks to the employees of Dollar General, B&C Construction, Friend Nebraska Grocery and Midwest Dermatology, along with other families, nurses and friends. She is also using Microsoft Excel for sales, expenses and cost of goods.
“I think this is an awesome learning tool for her future,” Koehler said in an email. “She is learning so much in life skills in this unprecedented time.”