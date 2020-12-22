Gary Zimmer

GARY ZIMMER of Pierce stands in front of a memorial for Jim Kluck, a Nebraska nursery man. Zimmer recently won the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Jim Kluck Honor Award after 46 years of service as a park superintendent.

 Courtesy photo

A Pierce resident recently received a statewide arboretum award after serving Nebraska for 46 years as a local park superintendent. 

Gary Zimmer has been awarded the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Jim Kluck Honor Award, which is given in the memory of Jim Kluck, a Nebraska nursery man, according to a media release.

This summer, Zimmer retired from his position as park superintendent in Pierce. During his tenure, he developed Gilman Park into one of the premier arboretums in Nebraska and the region.

He also planted more than 800 trees and shrubs in the park, representing more than 300 species and cultivars of woody plants, including many unique to the area: hickories, various maples, cypress, beech, yellowwood and a plethora of oaks, among others.

In addition to trees and shrubs, Zimmer also planted thousands of herbaceous perennials, emphasizing native plants. As a result, a wide variety of wildlife find refuge in Gilman Park, making it biodiverse.

Zimmer regularly presented his experience and knowledge at workshops and left a legacy that will be felt for many years to come within Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, the Gilman Park Arboretum and Nebraska horticulture.

