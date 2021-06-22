PIERCE — Excitement is building as residents here finish last-minute preparations for the town’s 150th anniversary celebration.
The once in a century and a half party will begin Friday, June 25, but doesn’t actually conclude until Sunday, July 4. The anniversary party will be in conjunction with the community’s July 4 activities, alumni gatherings and other created events, with anywhere from two to 15 activities taking place daily.
Todd Wragge, who is co-chairing the 150th committee along with Denice Hansen, said planning actually began before COVID-19 but then got delayed during the pandemic.
With no alumni events last year because of COVID-19, there will be double the number of class celebrations this year.
“We expect a really big weekend that first weekend,” Wragge said. “Friday night there’s a lot of alumni activities. And then Saturday we roll into a lot of those alumni parades and that sort of thing, with Saturday night being our first street dance with the Dweebs.”
For those unfamiliar, the Dweebs are based out of Chicago and usually perform to big crowds. They wear colorful costumes and get lots of crowd participation, performing songs from the 1960s to today.
Wragge said one of the best things about Pierce is how community-minded people are. Many people have stepped up to serve on various committees from the car show to the garage.
“There are lots of people doing lots of behind-the-scenes work right now,” Wragge said. “I know it is even more than I am aware of.”
Also on that first Friday night, there will be an “around the world” auction.
“People who have a connection to Pierce or grew up here are mailing things to us, but they are in a box that we haven’t opened,” Wragge said. “What we will do is have people bid based on the postage on the box, but you don’t know what you are bidding on. You just know where it came from.”
The first Sunday includes a car show, community church service, open swimming and lots of old-time children’s activities at the park. There also will be a fireman’s barbecue, ice cream social and another band.
Then with the start of the week on Monday, June 28, a lot of little activities are taking place, building for the end of the week.
Some of the weekday activities include food trucks, bounce houses, hayrack rides, pool parties and trolley rides.
“Our goal is to have everything free,” Wragge said. “We aren’t charging people to get into anything. We’ve had donations from businesses. We’ve had donations from individuals. We’ve done fundraisers.”
By Thursday, July 1, activities begin to build up again. Highlights include a walking tour downtown and a hypnotist.
Friday’s events include an ax throwing contest, Wragge dog eating contest, cornhole tournament, polka dance, fireworks and a beard judging contest. Wragge dogs are made in Pierce and are known around the region.
Those taking part in the beard contest needed to have begun growing them by May 15. Judging will take place on Friday, July 2, during the polka dance.
Wragge himself is taking part in the beard growing contest, but facial hair isn’t something he would recommend in the summer.
“It’s hot and itchy,” he said.
And for those who haven’t grown any facial hair, there will be an off-duty police officer hired to write tickets. People can avoid getting ticketed by purchasing and wearing a shave button, which are being sold by local merchants. All of the proceeds will help to pay for the celebration and entertainment.
Other events include Saturday, July 3, a kiddie parade with children, bicycles and pets; the grand opening and rededication of the museum; and another street dance with Stonehouse, which plays rock and country.
Sunday, July 4, includes a pancake feed, church service and the grand parade at 2 p.m. The parade is expected to be one of the biggest Pierce has had and will begin at the fairgrounds.
Wragge said even with all the help, he could use more volunteers. Anyone willing to help out should stop by his office or the Pierce County Leader on Main Street.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about the events, including a complete listing, go to piercenebraska.com or follow Pierce 150th Celebration on Facebook.