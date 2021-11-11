PIERCE — The Pierce High School one-act team will present “The Canterville Ghost” on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the high school auditorium.

The performance will be free to attendees.

The play — directed by Kate Bretschneider — is about an American family that moves to a new place in England and is haunted by three ghosts.

There are 30 students who are participating in helping or acting in the one-act play. Out of the 30 members, 13 appear on stage. The rest of the members are helping out while the play is being performed with many different things like curtains, costumes and lights.

