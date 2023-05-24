YOKOSUKA, Japan — A lot can change in a year.
Last May, Pierce native Ren Gleason was graduating from high school. Today, he’s a seaman aboard a forward-deployed U.S. Navy warship in Japan. After joining the Navy a year ago, he now serves an intelligence specialist aboard the USS Shoup.
“I joined the Navy because my dad was in the Navy, and I felt the calling,” Gleason said. "I always wanted to serve my country, and this is a great opportunity."
Gleason — a 2022 graduate of Pierce High School —now relies upon skills and values similar to those developed while growing up to succeed in the military.
“A lesson I learned from my hometown was to be true to who you are and what you know,” Gleason said.
As a member of the Navy, Gleason is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important to national defense because our influence goes where our Navy goes,” Gleason said.
Gleason serves as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces in Japan. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.
“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander. “Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend — across all domains — any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being.”
Gleason and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“The proudest accomplishment is finishing training school with flying colors and getting the job that I wanted,” Gleason said.
As Gleason and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.
“To me serving in the Navy means we are all here for a bigger purpose than ourselves,” Gleason said, adding that he is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I want to thank my parents,” he said. “They gave me the tools to be successful in the Navy.”