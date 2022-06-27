PIERCE — A 27-year-old rural Pierce man faces a range of charges following a June incident.
Pierce County Attorney Ted M. Lohrberg said in a press release that his office filed a complaint against Colby Huff, charging him with two counts of attempted assault of a police officer in the first degree, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, two counts of terroristic threats, tampering with evidence and false reporting.
The charges arise from an incident in the early morning of June 19 in which officers from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the Pierce Police Department responded to a 911 call at a rural Pierce residence.
Upon their arrival, shots were fired in the direction of the officers, according to the release. Huff was eventually taken into custody and is being held in the Pierce County Jail pending the posting of bond in the amount of10% of $250,000 .
The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate the incident