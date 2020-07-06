A Pierce man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after reports of him driving recklessly in Norfolk before he was involved in an accident.
Capt. Chad Reiman said police were called Sunday at 6:53 p.m. to the area of Seventh Street and Pasewalk Avenue in reference to a pickup that was seen being driven recklessly.
While officers were en route to check for the reckless driver, a call of an accident was dispatched of a pickup that had crashed into a tree in the 400 block of South Second Street, Reiman said. The pickup was the suspect vehicle in the reckless driving call, he said.
When officers arrived at the scene of the accident, they located the pickup and the driver sitting on the ground next to the pickup. Officers contacted the driver, Dillon L. White, 27, Pierce.
Reiman said White showed signs of being intoxicated and showed impairment on field sobriety maneuvers.
White was arrested and transported to the Norfolk Police Division Jail. White submitted a breath sample and his blood alcohol content was .215, police said.
White was booked into jail for a felony DUl-third offense +.150. White was later transported to the Madison County Jail.